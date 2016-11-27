Lady Jackets like potential, work on fundamentals

Starkville High School head girls basketball coach Kristie Williams sees the potential with her team.

Even though the Lady Yellowjackets lost talented player Eryka Williams and Tanita Thompson from last year's squad, they also had much experience coming back in Kelsey Jones, Jariyah Covington and Tabreea Gandy.

Williams said the chemistry and desire to get better has been coming along for SHS.

The focus on fundamentals will be key in the continued development of the undefeated Lady Jackets (7-0).

