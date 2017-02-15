Lady Jackets look to defend state bowling title

The Starkville Lady Yellowjackets are in Jackson Thursday looking to defend their bowling state championship.

After bringing the title back to Starkville last year, the Lady Jackets are motivated to do it once again.

The girls received their state championship rings before leaving for Jackson on Wednesday.

"They are real happy to get their championship rings and we're thankful for that too," SHS bowling coach Jim Philamlee said.

Starkville qualified for state with a good showing at regionals last week in Southaven.

The Jackets and Lady Jackets led for most of the regionals until losing in the Bakers style.

There were three SHS bowlers to finish in the top five with Savannah Lee being the top girl, Seth Prewitt being the top boy and Carri Ashford finishing fifth.

Philamlee was particularly pleased with how Prewitt performed.

"Seth just blew the lights out," Philamlee said. "It's unbelievable what he's done."

Starkville practiced at Metro 24 Lanes on Wednesday afternoon and the competition begins at 10 a.m. Thursday.