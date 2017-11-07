Lady Eagles Kilpatrick, Newman take next step

Delta Claire Newman and Savannah Kilpatrick have enjoyed being that pitcher-catcher duo that the Eupora Lady Eagles can depend on in softball.

With their signing on Tuesday to join the East Mississippi Community College program, Newman and Kilpatrick get to continue that partnership on the next level.

"It's good I get to further my career and take one of my good friends with me," Kilpatrick said.

Newman and Kilpatrick have thrived in the Eupora program for several years.

For Newman, she doesn't remember much of a time when she did have a softball in her hand for the Lady Eagles.

"It's really been my whole life and I'm striving to carry on after high school," Newman said. "I'm glad that I'm able to move forward in softball. I'm so excited to start at EMCC and it really feels like home there."

Amir Hunt became the head softball coach at Eupora prior to the slow pitch season this fall, but he has been involved with the team the last three years.

It has been long enough to get to know Newman and Kilpatrick. He understands what they've meant to the school.

"They are two good girls and obviously two good softball players," Hunt said. "We're looking forward to them doing the same thing they've done and a little bit more this upcoming season.

"They are sidekicks and kind of tied up at the hip. Coach (Kyndall) White at EMCC is getting two good ballplayers. I know they are excited to get these two girls and they are excited about going to EMCC and especially going together."

Newman and Kilpatrick are anxious to get started with the Lady Lions and play for White.

"I love coach White," Newman said. "She's a really great human being and she's a really good person and an even better softball coach."

Kilpatrick said Scooba is "going to be my second home," and can't wait to play for White.