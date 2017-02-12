Lack of national attention not problem for MSU baseball

The Left field Lounge rigs are ready. The biggest scoreboard in college baseball is up and running. Opening Day is near for Mississippi State baseball.

On Friday, the Bulldogs open up the 2017 season with a 4 p.m. game against Texas Tech at Dudy Noble Field.

As usual, there’s a buzz around town.

Outside of Starkville however, the masses are largely quiet when it comes to MSU. No preseason poll has Mississippi State ranked. Southeastern Conference coaches predicted the Bulldogs to finish fourth in the Western Division last week.

Yet the lack of hype outside of town isn’t dampening the spirits of this year’s MSU squad.

“What I can tell everybody is that this is an extremely talented young baseball team,” State first-year head coach Andy Cannizaro said. “There are players on this team that are going to be the next stars here at Mississippi State, they just didn’t get the opportunity last year to showcase their ability because of the age and how veteran that team was last year that ultimately won the league.

"Where we’re picked right now, the fact that we’re not in any Top 25 preseason polls, for us right now with our team and this program today, I think that’s a perfect spot for us.”

There seems to be a quiet confidence amongst all the Bulldogs. Part of that has to do with the pieces that are already in place. Sophomore left-handed pitcher Konnor Pilkington will be MSU’s Opening Day starter. He’s a guy that Cannizaro believes will likely be a high, first-round pick in the Major League Baseball draft in a couple of years.

Then there’s sophomore outfielder Jake Mangum, who won the SEC’s batting crown a year ago. Junior outfielder Brent Rooker hit .324 last season and led the Bulldogs with 11 homers and 54 RBI. Both Mangum and Rooker will be anchors of MSU’s starting lineup.

Yet it’s the guys no one knows that Rooker thinks will make all the difference for this year’s squad.

“National polls are just based around guys that they know are coming back,” Rooker said. “The thing is we have really good players coming back. It’s just that some people don’t really know about them yet because they were maybe backups last year on a really good team or maybe they just came in from (junior college) or something. We have really talented guys that a lot of people just don’t know about yet. We have guys who are hungry to prove themselves and who are going to have really big years for us.”

The grind of the college baseball schedule will ultimately prove who is right. Perhaps the preseason pundits will prove to be correct and Mississippi State will end up being a middle-of-the-road team in the SEC. Or maybe, the optimistic projections of Cannizaro and Rooker will prove to be more accurate.

One thing is certain. No matter what the preseason polls say, the Bulldogs are anxious to hit the field and let their play on the diamond do all their talking.

“I really believe that we have the opportunity to come out, play with a ton of energy and surprise some people on the national stage,” Cannizaro said. “I think our guys have taken a lot of pride in the fact of it has bothered people that no one is taking about Ryan Gridley. No one is talking about Luke Alexander or Cole Gordon or any of these guys that are going to be outstanding players here. Nobody ever says a word about these guys on the national stage. These guys, I know what that’s doing to them every single day.

"That’s why we’ve been able to come out and have great practices everyday. That’s why we’re able to come out and play with the energy that we’re doing everyday, because I think we have a lot of guys on our team that want to either prove people wrong or show people on the national level that they can really play. It’s like, ‘Although you don’t know my name just yet, trust me, we’ve got good players here.’”