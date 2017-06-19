Krutz tapped to lead Water Resources Research Institute

L. Jason Krutz will serve as the new leader of the Mississippi Water Resources Research Institute.

Krutz was chosen after a nationwide search to lead the institute, which is a statewide center of expertise on water and associated land use led by Mississippi State University.

The institute also serves as a repository of water knowledge for use in education, research, planning and community service. He will report to the MSU vice president for agriculture, forestry and veterinary medicine and the vice president for research and economic development.

“Effective management of our state’s water resources is essential not only to agriculture and economic development, but quality of life – and

life itself,” Krutz said.

Krutz served as irrigation specialist at the Delta Research and Extension Center at Stoneville and as executive director of the H20 Initiative.

He also conceived and directed the RISER (Row-crop Irrigation Science Extension and Research) program. RISER has increased adoption of best irrigation management techniques for cotton, corn, peanuts, rice and soybeans in Mississippi and other Southern states.

An Arkansas native, Krutz holds degrees in agronomy form the University of Arkansas and Texas A&M