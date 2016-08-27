Kosciusko man arrested in nun murders

Rodney Earl Sanders, 46, of Kosciusko, has been charged with two counts of capital murder in the case of two nuns found dead in Durant.

Mississippi Bureau of Investigation agents arrested Sanders late Friday after extensive questioning, according to Warren Strain, communications director for the Mississippi Department of Public Safety.

“Sanders was developed as a person of interest early on in the investigation,” Lt. Col. Jimmy Jordan, MBI director, said in a news release. “With the cooperation of the Durant and Kosciusko Police Departments, Holmes County Sheriff’s Department and the Attorney General Office this heinous crime has been resolved.”

Sisters Paula Merrill and Margaret Held were found stabbed to death earlier this week at their home, about 18 miles west of Kosciucko. They worked as nurse practitioners in a nearby clinic.