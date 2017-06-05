Kona Ice comes to Starkville just in time for summer

A new Kona Ice truck opened business this spring, and owner Mike Shannon said business in Oktibbeha County has been booming as the hot summer months approach.

Mike and Lisa Shannon began Kona Ice of Oktibbeha in April. They have been to a variety of places, from sports and school events to birthday and vacation Bible school parties. The truck is booked every Satuday for the next month.

Mike Shannon said Oktibbeha County has responded so well that he hopes to have a second truck operating within the next year.

"It's getting a little crazy," Shannon said. "My schedule is getting filled up, which is always a good thing."

Kona Ice of Oktibbeha services a large territory, from Starkville to Tupelo, as well as Sturgis, Louisville, and more. Shannon said there there have even been times that he is driving down the road and people called him to ask where he was going so they can follow and buy a snow cone.

The snow cone business services both small and large events. Shannon's truck is equipped with around 20 spigots that can allow for customers to create their own snow cones on busy days. Once they buy and are given the ice for the snow cone, they can use the spigots to apply the flavors they would like. This, Shannon said, is ideal for school and corporate events.

Shannon gained 35 years of customer service experience working for Publix in Atlanta. When he and his wife moved to her hometown of Sturgis, they decided to open a Kona Ice truck.

"The biggest attribute of this company is that they have a pretty good give-back program," Shannon said. "Nationwide, the company has donated over $40 million to schools, teams, sporting events and things like that."

Shannon said that with school events, he generally pays back 20 percent of his earnings to the Parent Teacher Organization of the school hosting the event. Shannon has also set up outside of OCH on Thursdays to fundraise for Relay for Life.

"It's a fun business that I think I would be able to grow and pass along to my children as they get older," Shannon said. "It is a very fun, rewarding job, when you get to put smiles on kids' faces."