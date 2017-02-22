Knowing the drill: MSU women prepared for Kentucky

In the midst of the greatest basketball season in Mississippi State history, the women’s squad has much more left on the table.

Just this week, MSU (27-1, 13-1 Southeastern Conference) moved up another notch in the top 25 win the USA Today Coaches Poll pushed them to No. 2 nationally. This was coming off yet another tough road win to move the Bulldogs to 12-1 on an opponent’s home floor.

The 12 wins away from the Humphrey Coliseum is a school record and they’re hoping to not be done anytime soon. Some of those wins include Iowa State, Southern California, Tennessee and most recently last Sunday at Texas A&M.

In all four of those games, the Bulldogs overcame runs and leads by the opposing team to calmly take home victory. Last Sunday at College Station, MSU encountered an 18-2 run by the Aggies in the third quarter and a seven-point deficit but surged to victory in the final minutes.

“I’m really proud of our kids for the perseverance,” State head coach Schaefer said. “It was a game of runs and we just happened to get the last one. It was a great win for our program, but now we’ve got to get ready for Kentucky.”

The key to Mississippi State’s success on the road and when faced with adversity like a 10-0 and 18-2 run in separate instances on Sunday lies in its practice habits.

Schaefer puts his team into a situational moment in practice with a drill called “Bulldog.”

This drill is made up of 4-minute periods with nonstop work from his team on both ends of the floor where it scores and guards on the defensive end as quickly as possible. By the time the game rolls around, these double-digit runs and late leads for the home team are as familiar to the Bulldogs as the empty stands and squeaky floor they’re playing on in practice every day.

“We play those games every day in practice,” Schaefer said. “It takes a lot of energy to make those runs, but about the time you need a blow, we don’t need a blow, then we go make our run. I think our kids are really good at putting two or three bad plays behind us and going to make two or three good ones.”

Senior Breanna Richardson has been through the ringer for the last four years under Schaefer at MSU and nothing phases her at this point in her career. The drill has been something that the team has taken pride in and has shaped the way it plays every game.

Down the stretch run of the season, even those early November practice days with SEC play far down the road will be brought back to light.

“There’s no timeouts, there’s no breaks, so it’s just constant transition," Richardson said. "We’re playing freely,” Richardson said. “In practice we get tired, but we’ve got to push through it and it transitions to the game. We’re built for that moment.”

The Bulldogs have just one loss this season coming on the road at No. 7 South Carolina, which is a squad that has now opened the door for the MSU to be outright SEC Champions. A win on Thursday night at Lexington against No. 22 Kentucky will give State at least a share of the title, but that won’t be an easy task.

Kentucky is one of the final teams left on Schaefer’s nemesis list and with it comes senior guard Makayla Epps.

The two-time first-team All-SEC member has been a thorn in the Bulldog side over the last two years by averaging 30 points in the three previous meetings with the Wildcats, all being losses. In 2015, MSU had the Wildcats beat on the road and in the SEC Tournament only to have Kentucky come from behind for the win.

In those two games, Epps threw in 42 and 31 points. The last trip to Lexington was that year when MSU lost 92-90 in an overtime heartbreaker against the No. 10 Wildcats.

Richardson said this time the team needs to take care of business.

“The mindset we have now is we’ve got to finish out,” Richardson said. “We played good, but we didn’t finish at Kentucky. Our goal is to go in, punch first and actually finish out the game.”

Kentucky (19-8, 10-4) hosts the Bulldogs on Epps' senior night and has become one of the hottest teams in the SEC of late with four-straight wins. Epps is averaging 16.9 points and 4.4 rebounds with a team-high 99 assists this year. With fellow senior Evelyn Akhator producing a double-double with 14.9 points and 10.4 boards a game, Schaefer knows a cat and dog fight is about to ensue.

There’s not another group of 15 players he’d rather throw in that den on Thursday night, though.

“We’ve got our work cut out for us with them, but I love my team,” Schaefer said. “I’m glad to be going in there with this group because if any team can go in there and do it, it’s this group. They’ve proven it over time.”

The 6 p.m. tip in Lexington will not be broadcasted on national television and can only be viewed on SEC Network +.

