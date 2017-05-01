Know your poll: Primary day in Starkville

Primary elections for the Starkville Mayor and Board of Aldermen will take place Tuesday, May 2 and low voter turnout remains a hot-button issue for municipal races.

Primary races include Board of Aldermen Republican candidates for Ward 1, Board of Aldermen Democratic candidates for Wards 5 and 7, and Democratic candidates for Starkville's Mayor.

The only Board of Aldermen Republican primary for May 2 will be in Ward 1, between Jason Camp and incumbent Ben Carver. Those voting in the Republican primary for Ward 1 will not be able to vote in the Democratic primary for the mayor’s race.

Board of Aldermen Democratic primary elections will be held for Ward 5 between Kayla M. Gilmore and Patrick Miller and in Ward 7 between Margareta "Ann" Moore and incumbent Henry N. Vaughn.

The Democratic Primary, unless it comes to a runoff, could decide which candidate will become Starkville's next mayor.

The three candidates for mayor are Johnny Moore, Damion Poe, and Lynn Spruill.

If any of the elections come to a runoff, the date for the primary runoff election will be Tuesday, May 16. To win outright in the primary, candidates must win by 50 percent of the vote.

The general election will be held on June 6.

Starkville has six polling locations that will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 2.

Those participating in the municipal elections will be required to provide photo identification at their polling place, including a driver’s license, a photo ID card issued by a branch, department, or entity of the State of Mississippi, a U.S. passport, a government employee ID card, a firearms license, a student photo ID issued by an accredited Mississippi university, college or community junior college, a U.S. military ID, a tribal photo ID, a Mississippi Voter Identification Card.

Voters may go to the following locations to cast their votes:

Ward 1:

The National Guard Armory

Highway 12 West at Industrial Rd.

Ward 2:

The Starkville Sportsplex

405 Lynn Ln.

Ward 3:

The Starkville Sportsplex

405 Lynn Ln.

Ward 4:

Needmore Center

610 East Gillispie St.

Ward 5:

Fire Station 3

102 W. Garrard Rd.

Ward 6:

Fellowship Hall of Mt. Peiler Church

840 Hwy 389

Ward 7:

County Courthouse Annex

West Main St.