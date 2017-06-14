Kingery signs in volleyball with Bevill State Community College

Kennis Kingery looks forward to establishing something special at Bevill State Community College in the sport of volleyball.

The former Starkville High School player signed with the Bears this week and is excited to see the sport of volleyball come back to the school located in Fayette, Alabama.

"They had an athletic program that ended in 2008 so this year is the first year back," Kingery said. "The Fayette campus has volleyball and baseball. All of the girls have plenty of experience, so we are not too worried about the competition. We are a Division I team so we have teams like Wallace State in our conference."

Kingery is familiar with the area because that's where her club team was during the offseason.

That made the decision to attend Bevill State easier.

"It wasn't really too hard to decide on the team because I was comfortable with the team and comfortable with the coach," Kingery said.

Kingery was a strong leader during her time with the Starkville Lady Yellowjackets.

Former SHS volleyball coach Maurine Whann, who was only able to work with Kingery for one season said she was a valuable member of the squad.

"She was the one I could count on to show up for every game and play as hard as she could no matter if we were winning or losing, which was extremely important to me and the rest of the team," Whann said.

Kingery, who participated in the 2106 Mississippi Association of Coaches All-Star volleyball match, was thankful for the instruction she was given in high school from Whann and coach Lauren Love.

Love was able to direct Kingery on the path to volleyball at the next level.

"Coach Love helped me decide that volleyball was a sport I wanted to pursue in college," Kingery said. "Coach Whann was there for the rest of the journey."