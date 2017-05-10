King Cotton Crawfish Boil rescheduled for Saturday

The Starkville Main Street Association will host the fourth annual King Cotton Crawfish Boil on Saturday, May 13, in the Cotton District from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

The event, which was originally scheduled to take place on Friday, May 12, was rescheduled to Saturday due to a threat of inclement weather. Tickets are $20 and include 5 pounds of crawfish, unlimited beverages, and live music. Beverages include soft drinks, water, and beer. Tickets are on sale online at Starkville's website and will be on sale day-of at the event.

Entrance to the event will be located on University Drive at the intersection of Maxwell Street.

Jennifer Prather, the special events and projects coordinator for the Greater Starkville Development Partnership, said the cooks for the King Cotton Crawfish Boil consist of 16 teams that will compete for the Best of Boil Award. A panel of judges will judge the crawfish at the end of the night, and attendees will have the opportunity to sample each of the crawfish, as well, and vote on the crowd's favorite.

Live music will be performed by Crawlin' Caleb's Blues Revue, a group made of a combination of local musicians.