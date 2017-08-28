Kincaid Road stabbing under investigation

Investigators with the Oktibbeha County Sheriff's Department are currently gathering details relating to a stabbing call received on Saturday night.

Lieutenant Brett Watson told the SDN deputies were called to a resident on Kincaid Road at about 9:40 p.m. Saturday night for a single victim with stab wounds.

The victim was transported to OCH Regional Medical Center and is reportedly in stable condition.

No arrests have been made concerning the incident and investigators are in the process of interviewing potential witnesses.