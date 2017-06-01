Key points will determine if Bulldogs advance

Over three months of baseball has come down to this.

Mississippi State begins its postseason run Friday at 6 p.m. when the Bulldogs battle South Alabama in the Hattiesburg Regional hosted by Southern Mississippi. Three tough challengers stand between MSU and a possible super regional berth.

What do the Bulldogs have to do to move on and get a step closer to Omaha, Nebraska, and the College World Series? Here are four big questions in which the answers might just determine whether Mississippi State is still playing baseball next weekend or watching the rest of the NCAA Tournament from the comforts of home.

1. Can the starters go deep?

If the Southeastern Conference Tournament did anything last weekend, it gave MSU head coach Andy Cannizaro a renewed confidence in his starting pitching staff. Konnor Pilkington went eight shutout innings against Georgia. Cole Gordon went seven brilliant innings and allowed only one run against Florida. Jacob Billingsley pitched into the sixth inning and surrendered just three runs to Arkansas. If the Bulldogs can get a repeat performance out of those three this weekend, that means MSU is likely in games late with the chance to win.

If any of the three falter though, it could mean big-time trouble; not only for one game, but for the entire regional as State’s pitching options to fill in those innings are limited at best after all the injuries and other issues the Bulldogs have battled this season.

“We have six guys that we feel really good about going into the NCAA Tournament,” Cannizaro said following the SEC Tournament last week. “Those are the six guys that are going to get the ball with the season on the line.”

Pilkington, Gordon and Billingsley are three of those six. The other three are likely Denver McQuary, Peyton Plumlee and Riley Self. With just six arms to confidently lean on, only two of which (Plumlee and Self) that have been primarily bullpen guys in the latter half of the season, State’s clearest path to victory is to get its starters as late in the games as possible. Any situation where MSU’s bullpen has to eat up five or six innings in a game is likely to go south in a hurry for the Bulldogs.

2. Can Self hold up?

In the battered MSU bullpen, Self has become the key man and closer. Spencer Price, MSU’s team leader in earned run average (2.45), was the Bulldogs’ stopper until suffering a high ankle sprain against Alabama on April 21. Price has seen action in just four games since and hasn’t been the same.

“If you pay attention to the NFL, running backs sometimes miss six or eight weeks with high ankle sprains,” Cannizaro said. “Every time that (Price) runs out to the mound, he’s got dang near a cast running halfway up his leg trying to gut through innings. Is he healthy right now? Not really.

“In terms of pushing off the rubber or pushing off the mound or being able to field his position, or the effectiveness of his fastball and breaking ball that was there earlier in the year, it hasn’t been there since he got hurt.”

With Price ailing, Self’s workload has increased. Cannizaro has stated earlier this season that he likes to only use Self once in a weekend. With options dwindling though, Self pitched three-straight days in the SEC Tournament. In his third appearance of the event, he gave up five runs in just two-thirds of an inning.

There really isn’t many other places Cannizaro can confidently turn for late-inning outs, so if Self finds himself in a situation where he is worn down, that’s probably bad news for MSU.

3. Can Rooker get going again?

Brent Rooker has been bashing baseballs all season long. He’s chasing the Southeastern Conference’s triple crown as he leads the league in batting average (.404), home runs (21) and RBI (76) going into this weekend.

The last two games haven’t gone as well for Rooker. Rooker is hitless in his last nine at-bats with three strike outs.

It’s a mini-slump for sure, but it’s one that MSU likely can’t afford to continue. The top half of Mississippi State’s batting order has shouldered much of the load for the Bulldogs’ offense all season and no one has done more heavy lifting than Rooker.

“He’s incredible to watch every single day,” Cannizaro said of Rooker at the SEC Tournament. “He’s worth the price of admission. He’s always going to do something really cool that’s worth the price of a ticket.”

Still, a couple of bad days for Rooker in Hattiesburg isn’t a successful recipe for MSU. The Bulldogs will need their big bopper to be at his best.

4. Can State stay in the winner’s bracket?

This is likely the biggest question of them all.

If MSU falters in any game and has to dig itself out of the loser’s bracket in Hattiesburg, that’s going to be a tremendous uphill climb for the Bulldogs. The pitching just probably isn’t there to handle the additional innings.

Cannizaro said as much with the format of the SEC Tournament last week.

“We have to win three ballgames in a regional,” Cannizaro said. “We have enough starting pitching to do that. When you start having to win four or five ballgames in less than a week span, we’re not built for that right now unfortunately and you run out of pitching and we ran out of pitching (at the SEC Tournament).”

If State can stay in the winner’s bracket, it needs just three wins to capture the regional and can escape the event by playing only three games. If MSU loses, it could have to play as many as five games.

If last week at the SEC Tournament was any indication, the Bulldogs don’t want to have to get to the point to try and figure out who to send to the mound. It might not be a pretty situation by the fourth or fifth game if that’s what the Bulldogs have to face.