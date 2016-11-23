Kegler to take on more responsibility with Bulldogs

Mississippi State men's basketball coach Ben Howland is going to ask more of all of his freshmen after the season-ending injury experienced by Quinndary Weatherspoon.

The one freshman that seems to have more on his plate than any other will be Mario Kegler.

Along with still seeing playing time at a forward position, Kegler will also be at the number three guard position with Weatherspoon out.

Howland knows that's quite a bit of responsibility for a young player, but the Bulldogs have no choice right now.

"(It's) out of necessity because of our numbers," Howland said. "We're asking a lot of him because now he's got to know two positions. (He's got to know) what we're doing on our sets, what we're doing on our out of bounds plays, press offense and everything."

