Kegler leaves MSU for Baylor

Former Mississippi State basketball player Mario Kegler has found his new home.

Kegler, a freshman guard on last year’s MSU squad, has decided to transfer to Baylor according to a social media post he made on Sunday.

“I would like to thank Mississippi State for allowing me to be a part of their basketball program, however I would like to announce that I will be attending Baylor University in the fall to further pursue my basketball career,” Kegler posted.

Kegler was a key piece of MSU head coach Ben Howland’s Bulldogs last year as the team put together the squad’s first .500 or better record since 2011-2012.

Kegler started more games than any other Bulldog. He was the team’s third-leading scorer, behind only Quinndary Weatherspoon and Lamar Peters, with 9.7 points per game. Kegler was second on the squad in rebounding with 5.5 per contest.

This isn’t the first time Kegler has crossed paths with Baylor. The Bears tried to recruit Kegler out of high school before Kegler landed with the Bulldogs.