Keeping up with Jones: SHS does solid research on new coach

A large contingent of Starkville High parents, staff and administration put time in scouring the state in search for the next head football coach.

Search committee member Jay Perry was one of those that wanted to put as much time, research and resources in finding the best man for the job. Starkville Oktibbeha County School District Superintendent Dr. Lewis Holloway asked Perry and the committee to give him three names for interviews.

After interviews took place, there was no question who would be recommended by Holloway to be head coach and that was Kemper County’s Chris Jones.

For more on Jones, see Thursday's Starkville Daily News.