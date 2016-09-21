Keenum said any comment on Stricklin 'premature'

Mississippi State University President Mark Keenum said in a statement to the Starkville Daily News on Wednesday that it is premature to comment on athletic director Scott Stricklin’s future after reports surfaced on Tuesday that Stricklin is the lead candidate to be the next athletic director at Florida.

“Scott Stricklin has earned national recognition as one of the nation’s best and most innovative athletic directors,” Keenum’s statement read. “Therefore, it’s not at all surprising that his name would be associated with searches to fill vacancies in elite universities. Beyond that, any additional comment at this time would be premature.”

