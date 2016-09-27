Keenum confirms Stricklin's move to Florida

Mississippi State University President Mark E. Keenum Tuesday announced that a nationwide search is now underway to choose the institution’s 17th director of athletics to replace Scott Stricklin, who has accepted the athletic director’s job at the University of Florida.

Keenum said he plans to move swiftly “to find an individual with the vision and leadership to meet high expectations for success at Mississippi State.”

An executive search firm has been engaged to assist in this effort. Keenum said he intends to follow the same procedure employed during the athletic director search six years ago. He also indicated he would seek input from MSU stakeholders during the process.

MSU’s president thanked Stricklin for his service to the university and said the Stricklins would always be part of the Bulldog family. “Over the past six years, Scott raised the profile of MSU athletics, improved facilities across the board and provided the resources for our student athletes to compete for championships,” Keenum said.