Karriem issues statement following domestic violence arrest

An attorney representing District 41 Rep. Kabir Karriem, D-Columbus, issued a statement Wednesday afternoon following Karriem's arrest earlier this week. The state lawmaker turned himself in to Lowndes County authorities on a misdemeanor domestic violence charge Tuesday.

"Kabir Karriem is a loving and protecting father," attorney Austin Vollor said. "The rumors and innuendo circulated over the past 24 hours have been hurtful to both Representative Karriem and his daughter. Much of the circumstance surrounding his arrest raise raise the question of political motivation."

For more, see the Oct. 13 edition.