Junior Auxiliary adds to endowment for T.K. Martin Center

Starkville's Junior Auxiliary presented a check to the T.K. Martin Center for Technology and Disability Education at Mississippi State Wednesday morning.

The Junior Auxiliary held its seventh annual Kentucky Derby charity event last month, which included a silent auction.

The auction helped raise almost $19,000 for projects throughout the community with 35 percent of the proceeds being donated to the T.K. Martin Center.

Co-chair of the event and president of Starkville's JA Missy Walters told the SDN the donated check was part of an endowment to the T.K. Martin Center and was worth $6,575.

“It was part of an endowment that we started for T.K. Martin in 2015 and we were able to add to it this year with some of the proceeds from our silent auction,” Walters said.

JA members actively work with teachers at T.K. Martin throughout the year with planning activities for the children along with fundraising for the center.

Walters said the rest of the money raised from the silent auction will go toward the different projects Junior Auxiliary works on, such as Safety Town, Reading Railroad, Child Assistance, Uniform Assistance, Project Help along with various others.

“If it weren't for community support, we wouldn't be able to do the things that we're able to do,” Walters said.