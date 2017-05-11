July 25 election set to fill vacancy in Mississippi House

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Gov. Phil Bryant has set a special election to fill a vacancy in the Mississippi House.

The race is in District 108, entirely in Pearl River County.

Republican Mark Formby had held the seat since 1993. He left the House last month after Bryant chose him to be chairman of the state Workers Compensation Commission.

Candidates run without party labels in special elections. The qualifying deadline for this one is June 5 — the same day that legislators start a special session to finish the state budget for the year that begins July 1.

The special election is July 25. If a runoff is needed, it will be Aug. 15.