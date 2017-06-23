Judge to consider mayoral runoff results in July

A special judge will soon consider Starkville Mayor-elect Lynn Spruill's motion to dismiss local attorney and Democratic mayoral candidate Johnny's Moore's request for judicial review of the May 16 Democratic Primary runoff results.

The hearing will be held on July 11 in Oktibbeha County Circuit Court and will be open to the media.

Moore filed a petition for judicial review earlier this month the day prior to a hearing in front of the Starkville Democratic Executive Committee. The committee ultimately affirmed Spruill as the winner of the May 16 Democratic Primary runoff, but Moore's legal team claimed the matter was under the jurisdiction of the circuit court following Moore's petition for judicial review.

Spruill's legal counsel Jim Mozingo told the SDN Friday afternoon their team was pleased to have the hearing scheduled for such an early date.

"Wish we could have had it sooner, but others had conflicts," Mozingo said. "We believe we have good legal and factual grounds to have the contest dismissed, but that is a decision for the judge."

Former District 1 Circuit Judge Barry W. Ford was appointed by the Mississippi Supreme Court earlier this month to be the special judge tasked with overseeing the hearing.

Spruill was certified as the winner over Moore in the May 16 Democratic Primary runoff by six votes, after several affidavit ballots were reconsidered and closed the gap for Moore.

"We believe Lynn was elected fair and square and that Starkville needs to get on with its business," Mozingo said. "Nevertheless, we are only interested in the election results being proper and hope we can get to that as soon as possible. We are available virtually anytime, anywhere to get this resolved and concluded."

Spruill is set to be sworn in as Starkville's first female mayor on July 3.

Moore's legal team previously cited problems with nine affidavit ballots that were improperly rejected, in addition to problems with roughly 60 absentee ballots. Moore's issues with certain ballots are also coupled with concerns regarding the election agreement, which was signed by Albert Gore, Jr.- the chair of the Oktibbeha County Democratic Party - instead of the chair of the Starkville Municipal Democratic Committee.

Moore has also requested the results be thrown out and a new municipal election held, or for the judge to accept the absentee and affidavit ballots that were previously rejected.

Requests for comment from Moore's legal team were not returned by press deadline on Friday.