Jones of SHS nominated as McDonald's All-American

Kelsey Jones has accomplished a long list of honors over her career at Starkville High School, but there’s quite a bit more out there on the horizon.

The Clarion-Ledger Dandy Dozen center was the Area Player of the Year last season, has made the Jackson paper’s 12-player list two years in a row and can now add McDonald’s All-American nominee to that list.

Jones was one of 21 players in the state to make the nominees list joining Mississippi State signee Myah Taylor of Olive Branch and Nyah Tate of Terry High School. Mississippi had the fourth most nomination of any state in the country.

“That means a whole lot," Jones said. "It was a great honor just to be nominated. I’m just grateful.”

For more on Jones, see Thursday's Starkville Daily News.