Jones of SHS joins Southern Miss

A season without Kelsey Jones wearing Starkville High School black and gold is hard to imagine.

After four years in the program leaving her stamp on the Lady Yellowjacket legacy, the former Starkville Daily News Player of the Year and All-State standout is moving on. Luckily for her and her family, the wardrobe won‘t have to change too much.

Jones capped off her amazing prep career on Tuesday afternoon, on the floor that she made many memories, signing scholarship papers to continue her basketball career at Southern Miss next season.

It was a long, hard process, but Jones was happy to see it end where she felt she belonged.

“It means a whole lot, especially signing with a Division 1 school,” Jones said. “I love how the players push each other in practice and the coaches teach them not to give up. (Coach Joye Lee-McNelis) is a great person who wants you to be great. She likes to push you.”

SHS girls coach Kristie Williams has had a tough time coping with the fact that she’ll lose one of her all-time great players. Jones meant so much to Williams and her success and the team rallied around her presence in the paint.

When Jones wasn’t scoring in the lane due to constant double and triple teams, she was opening up opportunities for her teammates. It made the Lady Jackets incredibly difficult to defend.

“Kelsey has been a phenomenal player,” Williams said. “She didn’t stop getting better. She continued to progress to be her very best every year and every year she became a headache for other coaches to defend those Starkville Lady Jackets.”

Jones stretched the recruiting process out to the summer before making her call. She was getting heavy attention from Central Arkansas, South Alabama, Florida International and many others before she came to the decision to go to Hattiesburg.

Next season, Williams believes that Jones will be making an impact. The double and triple teams won‘t be as prominent on the next level so it could allow Jones a chance to acclimate well to the next level.

No matter what, Williams feels that her development is just getting started.

“She has developed such a knack around the rim getting rebounds and has even developed her jumper,” Williams said. “The elements of her game have progressed and when she gets to Southern Miss, coach McNelis and her staff will continue to develop her.”

Jones will surely miss her time in the Beehive playing for Williams and playing with her beloved teammates, who went with her three-straight years to the state tournament in Jackson. She‘s grateful for her time in Starkville and the coach that helped her from the very beginning.

“She’s meant a whole lot,” Jones said of Williams. “She’s stayed on my butt the whole four years to get where I am right now. I thank her for all of that.”