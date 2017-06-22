Jones of SHS hopes to reach another level

One chapter in basketball has closed for Kelsey Jones.

A new one is about to begin.

After a solid career at Starkville High School that ended with a run to the Class 6A State championship game, Jones will now embark on a college career at Southern Miss.

Jones averaged a double-0double with 17 points and 10 rebounds per game as a senior with the Lady Yellowjackets.

As impressive as those numbers are, she is not satisfied.

"I'm tryiing to work my way to be great," Jones said after signing with the Golden Eagles. "I'm not there yet. That's what I'm trying to do."

Jones was a force inside for SHS for three years.

Opponents continued to hit her with double teams in the post and made the situation difficult for her at times. Jones still found a way to produce for the Lady Jackets.

Upon arriving in Hattiesburg, Jones will have to prove herself again and will be an unknown.

SHS girls basketball coach Krisite Williams said Jones still has some untapped potential that she hopes comes at Southern Miss.

"It's limitless for her," Williams said. "If she goes on and continues to do what she can, she will make a very big impact at Southern Miss."

Williams considers Jones one of the greatest Lady Jackets of all-time.

With a little more work at the next level, Williams expects the best may be yet to come for Jones and looks forward to following her progress.

"Who knows? Somewhere down the line she may be in their record books and establish herself as one of the best Lady Eagles to ever play in their program," Williams said. "That's what I'm hoping for."