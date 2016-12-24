Jiles bounces back from injury to help Bulldogs

Mississippi State senior safety Cedric Jiles wasn’t surprised he was able to intercept a pass against the Ole Miss Rebels and return it for a touchdown.

He has prepared for those moments and looks for opportunities to help the Bulldogs.

Jiles had a 74-yard interception return for the final touchdown and cap MSU’s 51-28 victory over rival Ole Miss.

Even though it was the first interception of Jiles' college career, he was not shocked that it happened.

“I expect to make those plays,” Jiles said. “I study film and I have a great coach in (cornerbacks) coach (Terrell) Buckley. Luckily I recognized one of the plays and formations. I broke on the ball and made a play and scored it. The touchdown wasn’t planned, but I was able to out-run the coverage and get into end zone.

“That was icing on the cake.”

For more on Jiles and the Bulldogs, see Sunday's Starkville Daily News.