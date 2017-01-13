'Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis' at MSU Riley Center

Tuesday, January 17, 2017 - 7:30 pm

The Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra and its musical director, trumpet virtuoso Wynton Marsalis, carry the banner of America's magnificent jazz legacy in all its permutations. The orchestra encompasses 15 of the world's finest soloists and ensemble players. It performs a vast repertoire, from rare historical compositions to new works it commissions, as well as including landmark pieces associated with Duke Ellington, Count Basie, Thelonious Monk, and other giants.