Jackson man arrested after Friday shooting on Pilcher Street

One person is in stable condition following an early morning shooting Friday on Pilcher Street.

Following the incident, the Starkville Police Department arrested 35-year-old Tyrus D. Taylor, of Jackson, with aggravated assault, possession of a weapon by a felon and possession of cocaine - which is classified as a controlled substance.

The incident occurred at approximately 1:45 a.m., at which time police were dispatched to the scene.

Taylor’s relationship with the victim and the details of what spurred the incident have not been released at this time.

Taylor was transported to the Oktibbeha County Jail and bond has not been set.

If convicted on the aggravated assault charge, Taylor could face a fine up to $5,000 along with up to 30 years in prison. Possession of a weapon by a convicted felon carries up to a $5,000 and a one to 10-year prison sentence.

He is scheduled to appear in Starkville Municipal Court on Monday, July 10 at 6 p.m.