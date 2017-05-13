Jackets win at spring football classic

Starkville High ended their spring in a positive way on the gridiron on Saturday.

Participating in the Super Clash Football Classic in Clinton at Mississippi College, SHS met up with Picayune and took out their opponent in a 7-6 win.

Cameron Hines provided the winning play with his 11-yard touchdown catch from Malik Brown in the second quarter.

The format called for three quarters by the varsity squad and the junior high competed in the fourth. Winning 7-6 in three quarters, the Yellowjackets shut out Picayune in JV play as they got a 14-0 victory.

SHS had 150 yards of offense in the shortened stint as it was balanced with 108 rushing yards and 127 passing.

Running back Rodrigues Clark had a monster game with 11 carries for 120 yards. Brown passed for 42 yards on 5-of-10 and threw a touchdown with an interception. Mississippi State commit Cameron Gardner led the way with two catches for 33 yards. Hines had three catches for 9 yards and his touchdown.

Defensively, the Jackets had a big game as well as they had two interceptions and a fumble recovery. They allowed 190 yards of total offense from Picayune.

The Jackets get a much-deserved rest for the next two weeks before returning for summer workouts after Labor Day weekend.