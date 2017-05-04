Jackets take 12 athletes to state track meet

Saturday will cap the track career for one of the best athletes in the history of Starkville High School.

With victories in the 3200, 1600 and 800 meters at the Class 6A State track meet in Pearl, senior Kate Mattox would finish with a total of 19 individual state championships during her time with the Yellowjackets.

SHS track coach Caroline Woomer has witnessed all of the titles for Mattox over the years and has watched her growth as a distance runner.

Down the stretch of Mattox's senior season, Woomer notices a more mature runner.

“She’s had to battle a couple of issues and learn how to take care of herself,” Woomer said. “She’s done it like a champ.”

Even with the added responsibility of the 800-meter run, Mattox hasn't missed a beat.

It was something Mattox wanted to do and has experienced success with the 800 just as she has in the longer events.

“I begged coach to let me do that this year,” Mattox said a couple of weeks ago. “I really wanted to challenge myself in that regard because I’m not as good in the shorter events. I thought it would be fun to try and work on speed. It’s been fun and I’ve enjoyed it.”

Kate has been pushed in the 1600 and 3200 meters by a member of her own family as younger sister Caroline Mattox also qualified for state in both events.

The Mattox’s are not the only sister act for the Jackets as Abigail and Shanika Musser also made state. Abigail will participate in pole vault and relays, while Shanika will run relays.

Also running the 4x800 relay will be May Grace Holt.

“They all work hard, so that’s what makes a difference,” Woomer said. “It has been a wonderful three weeks because every day they’ve given it everything they’ve got.”

Starkville also has seven boys qualified for the state meet.

Mississippi State signee Lake Spradling and Slater Richardson will be running the 3200 and 1600 meters, while Tavian Clark will perform the 300-meter hurdles and Skylar Shields will toss the discus.

Richardson, Malik McBride, Johnathan Banks and Makell Brown will run the 4x400 meter relay.

“We’re excited about all the guys,” SHS track coach Steve Griffin said. “They’ve put in the work from day one. It’s going to be exciting on Saturday to see what they can do when they get out there on the track.”