Jackets see bounce back victory

It had been two months since the Starkville Yellowjackets had lost a basketball game until Callaway handed them a loss in the Class 6A, Region 2 Tournament championship last Saturday night.

As tough as that loss was for the regular season champions of SHS, head coach Greg Carter wanted to make sure his team was moving on and preparing for another playoff run.

The Jackets were tested in a major way on Tuesday against Horn Lake.

The offensive spark plugs made sure that SHS moved on as Blake Rogers and Darrious Agnew combined for 53 points and the Jackets had a late final run to clinch the 73-61 win.

It was the size of Agnew and the shooting ability of Rogers that led the way and Carter was thankful for their effort.

“Those two – they carried us,” Carter said. “Blake got hot from 3 in the first half and (Horn Lake) couldn’t handle Agnew on the block in the second half. I thought Darrious Agnew played with as much energy as he’s had in a long time. When he plays with that much energy, he’s hard to stop.”

SHS had the undeniable advantage in size during the night and the Jackets outrebounded the visitors 46-22. Agnew had a monster performance with 23 points and 24 rebounds, Jesse Little added another nine boards for the night.

As for Rogers, he had seven 3s and poured on 30 points. The first quarter told the story of how things were going to go for him.

With an early 15-11 lead by the visitors, Rogers heated up with back-to-back 3-pointers spearheading a 16-2 run as the Jackets got out to a 27-17 lead after one quarter.

“I was feeling good," Rogers said. "It was fun being able to shoot like that and they were going in. The team was finding me and I was able to knock down shots.”

Rogers’ sixth 3 came at the 3:39 mark of the second to put SHS up 40-28, but the Jackets never could put away Horn Lake. By halftime, the lead was down to 43-36 as Agnew had already manufactured a double-double with 12 points and 13 rebounds and Rogers was up to 21 points.

The game got to four points with in the final 1:30 of the third quarter, but Agnew was there again to get things going.

The senior center scored six-straight points to push the lead back out to 58-50 with 8 minutes still to play.

“We had to slow down and get the ball moving,” Agnew said. “We took our time and got the ball in the post when it was open.”

That lead got down to 65-61 with 3 minutes left before the Jackets turned it on for good. The home team scored the final eight points in the game to finish off a pesky Horn Lake squad and move on in the playoffs.

The Jackets (27-3) now turn to Tupelo on Saturday at 7 p.m. The Golden Wave welcome the Jackets for a trip to Jackson on the line and SHS has owned the last three meetings in the series, including two this season.

Carter is hoping his team is focused for the big moment.

“Tupelo is going to be pretty good," Carter said. "They’re going to be patient on offense and they’re going to play good defense. We’ve got to go in there and have the right mindset and the right focus. I’m not as worried about Tupelo as I am us.”