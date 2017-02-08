Jackets roll over the Rams

It was senior night for the Starkville Yellowjackets on Tuesday night and several seniors took a bow before the game.

However it was the performance of one senior in particular during the 82-58 victory that stuck out not only to the team, but to the crowd as well.

Stavohn Gardner, who is only a rookie on the team but has previous experience as a team manager got to play in the final minute of the game after the Jackets had secured the win.

With 7 seconds remaining, the basketball had appeared trapped in the back right corner of the court to finish out the game, but a tricky lob pass found its way beyond the arc to Gardner who found himself primed to take the shot. The moment had almost seemed destined as he released the shot with confidence, and landed the ball in the bottom of the net with the upmost excitement.

SHS boys coach Greg Carter chuckled with excitement when considering the moment for Gardner.

"Everybody is pulling for him, not just the team," Carter said. "He has fans all over the gym, and for him to make that shot on senior night, it's big for everybody.”

Although the score does not tell the entire story as the first half saw a continuous battle for possession in which no team led by more than three possessions. At the end of both the first and second quarters, Starkville only led by a six points, as Carter determined to hold his lead did not make a single substitution until 37 seconds remained in the first quarter.

At the beginning of the second half, the battle continued on throughout the half, however several live turnovers by Provine saw the Jackets go on an 8-0 run. By the start of the fourth quarter, the Jackets outscored the Rams 27-7 in the third.

The fourth quarter saw more back and forth action between the two squads as Carter switched his players around ensuring that his seniors would receive the chance to play in their last home game.

Several seniors managed to make their mark on Tuesday’s game as Darrious Agnew, Markedric Bell, Jesse Little, and Blake Rogers all reached double digits in points with Agnew and Little falling just short of double-doubles with eight and nine rebounds respectfully.

Carter said the seniors gave the type of leadership necessary.

“They’ve been in the same positions as some of these younger guys," Carter said. "They’ve been to the postseason. They know the importance of these games come playoff time.”

Carter is hoping that the team’s prior experience in the past two state championship runs will not only help keep the team focused, but will also motivate them to reach the title game for the third year in a row.

There is a sense of belief around the seniors that they have an expectation to live up to after winning the state championship their sophomore year and taking second place last year, but Carter knows this will not be an easy task.

“You cannot take the postseason for granted, anyone can beat anyone," Carter said.