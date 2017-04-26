Jackets may see soggy district golf event

There is the potential for a soggy golf course this morning when the Starkville Yellowjackets participate at the Tupelo Country Club Thursday morning.

That's where the Class 6A, Region 1 Boys Tournament will take place and with rain expected overnight Wednesday, it could make for a wet course Thursday.

SHS boys coach Sam Bryant said his team has gotten used to seeing a little water this season.

“We’ve played very little dry golf this year," Bryant said. "It might be good too.”

The Jackets have been improving as the season has progressed.

Bryant likes the scores he's seen lately and hopes that will continue into the district tournament.

“The potential has been there the whole time and we have gotten better as the season has gone on," Bryant said. "We’ve thrown some of our lowest scores since I’ve been with the golf team that I’ve seen so there is promise. It’s going to take a good effort."

The tee time in Tupelo is set for 9 a.m.