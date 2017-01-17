Jackets make All-Star basketball rosters

Jesse Little continues to grow as a big man on the basketball court for the Starkville Yellowjackets.

Ever since he transferred from Starkville Christian School to SHS, Little has developed.

Little has been with the Jackets since his freshman season and is now one of their leaders as a senior.

He was rewarded for his work at SHS with a spot on the Mississippi/Alabama All-Star Classic roster as announced last week. He joins Lady Jacket Kelsey Jones as a Mississippi/Alabama All-Star, while Tabreea Gandy made the North squad for the Mississippi Association of Coaches North/South All-Star Game.

For more on the SHS All-Stars, see Tuesday's Starkville Daily News.