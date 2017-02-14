Jackets look to keep putting up points in the postseason

It’s been pretty good offensive production for the Starkville Lady Yellowjackets lately.

With 193 points in the last two games, the Jackets have stepped it up in the scoring department.

Starkville coach Greg Carter knows this is not the time to let up – not with the Class 6A, Region 3 Tournament starting Tuesday.

“We’re playing a lot better right now,” Carter said. “I think there is still room for improvement. Once you start the district tournament, it’s like starting a whole new season. You kind of get rejuvenated and let your battery get charged up all over again.”

In the last two games, the Jackets have defeated Provine 82-58 at home and Aberdeen 111-52.

Starkville (25-2) appears to be on a roll going into the matchup with Northwest Rankin to open the tournament tonight at 7:30 p.m.

Even though Carter likes the way the Jackets are playing, he would like to see them rebounding better and sharpen up their halfcourt defense.

“We’re just not as consistent as we need to be,” Carter said of the defense. “We’re so much better offensively, especially in transition.”

That’s due to the improved guard play of Blake Rogers and others.

Going into the season, Carter knew he had two solid post players in Jesse Little and Darrious Agnew to depend on. He has come to put more trust in his guards as the season has progressed.

“We have so much more balance now scoring-wise,” Carter said. “Early on, we depended on our post players probably a little bit too much, but our guards have grown up a lot in the last month and have contributed offensively a lot more, especially Blake Rogers.”

Starkville swept through its six Region 3 games and defeated Northwest Rankin twice 83-38 and 42-37.

Since the Jackets only won by five points in the second meeting, it tells Carter that the Cougars are capable of making the situation difficult on his squad.

“It was a lot closer game at their place,” Carter said. “They played well and we didn’t play quite as well. I think it will be a tough game. It’s the first game of district play and those are always pretty hard.”