Jackets get second chance at district title

A sour taste was back in the mouths of each of the Starkville Yellowjacket football players as they walked off the Warren Central field last Friday.

Cold, drenched and defeated, SHS had to swallow its pride and accept loss number two for the year. As upset as the players were in the 23-0 loss to the Vikings, the coach of the Jackets took the blame.

“This past Friday was one of those nights,” Starkville coach Chris Jones said. “I actually felt a little better after this loss than I did against West Point. The better teams find a way to win so we’ve got to be sure to find a way to win on those kind of nights.”

It just so happens that the only other loss that the Jackets suffered in their 9-2 start this year came on the road 28-3 in wet conditions to West Point earlier this year. This game felt different, as Jones mentioned, as Starkville had out-gained the Vikings offensively, but just couldn’t finish its drives.

Practice this week has been back to normal for the Jackets with stakes high on Friday night when they welcome in Clinton with a Class 6A, Region 2 title in their grasps. Added influence in the game is senior night for 25 players, including Natrone Brooks, Kameron Jones, Cameron Gardner, Cameron Hines, Jacob Williams and Andreus Swanigan who have been a vital part to the team the last couple of years.

Those are the players that Jones has had to rely on to lift the team up this week and everyone else has fallen in line.

“The morale all week has been good," Jones said. "There hasn’t been a drop off in the effort at practice. I feel like we’ll come back and respond well. It’s important that we bounce back and, based on the week of practice we had, I feel good about it.”

At 5-1 in Region 2, Starkville still has all the goals ahead of it. The Jackets will clinch home field advantage for the first round of the playoffs with a win and will also grab another championship for their trophy case.

It will be a welcome return to normalcy for a team that missed the playoffs with seven wins a season ago just a year after winning the gold ball in 6A. Clinton coach Judd Boswell and his team were responsible for sending SHS home last year with a win in the final regular season game and he knows what they have coming back this year and what he’s lost has flipped the script.

“They’re going to be more athletic than any team that they play,” Boswell said of the Jackets. “I think they do a good job of spreading the ball around and not just pin pointing one thing. Their running back (Rodrigues Clark) is an awesome player and probably the best player they have.

“Defensively, they give you problems up front and on the edge. The team speed they have is really good.”

Starkville is led offensively by quarterback Malik Brown who has thrown for 18 touchdowns and run for four more. The key to the offense lies with Clark, however, who has gone over 1,000 yards this year now after his seventh 100-yard performance in nine games last week.

Williams leads the team with 83 tackles this year, but Zack Edwards has been the most active player on the defense with his 69 tackles and team-high six sacks.

All of those players and more are ready for redemption today. They mostly want to take care of business and get back in their rightful position of No. 1 in their district, then they can focus on winning a state championship.

“I told the guys that (Warren Central) game was on me," Jones said. "I didn’t do enough to find a way to win an ugly ball game. I feel like we played pretty solid. We put up some good numbers and a lot of yards rushing. I’m not going to blame the kids. They had a good week and understand that they can be district champs this week with a win.”