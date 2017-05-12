Jackets conclude spring with game at Mississippi College

Football coach Chris Jones just has a few months on the job, but he’s feeling very bullish about his Starkville Yellowjacket team this spring.

Jones returns the bulk of the SHS team that narrowly missed out on the playoffs last season, a year removed from a Class 6A State championship. Though there wasn’t necessarily anything wrong with how the Jackets went about things in practice and preparation for games, Jones said that they’re experiencing something much different with the way he and his staff are doing things.

“I think it’s going really good," Jones said. "One of the things I wanted to make sure we had was high energy. We’re going to play fast so we’re going to have to practice the same way. That’s going to be our DNA. We’ll be fast on both sides of the ball so we’ve been evaluating and seeing who can and can’t do it. We’re going to try and cater what we do around those guys.”

There’s been quite some chatter over the last couple of years on the class of 2019, which is the group of sophomore preparing for their junior year. The class is filled with potential FBS talent and Jones hasn’t had to see much of that group to know just how good they can be.

Two players stand out to the new coach and they’re both skilled players on the offensive side of the football. Running back Rodrigues Clark has been the biggest standout early on. After suffering his second leg injury in as many years, Clark has bounced back nicely and provided he has a healthy rest of his career, Jones believes special things are in store.

“We have a stable of running backs, but this kid Rodrigues Clark – I haven’t seen many better than him,” Jones proclaimed. “He has a chance to be one of the better running backs in the state and possibly in the nation. I just feel like with his work ethic and things that we like to do, he just fits.”

Jones has also been pleasantly surprised with quarterback Malik Brown, who is back with the team after promptly leaving midway through last season. Jones feels that his quarterback has grown up quite a bit during that time away from football and has entered with a new mindset.

Having Brown back in the fold focused in on the goals that Jones has set forth has been big for the team this spring.

“Malik Brown has been impressive,” Jones said. “He ended up quitting last year, but he’s come back with a different attitude. Every league is quarterback-driven and I feel like he’s going to be a good quarterback one day. I’m just impressed with the quality of depth in that sophomore class.”

Saturday at 2 p.m. marks the culmination of the SHS spring as it heads to Clinton to play a scrimmage against Picayune at Mississippi College in the two-day Super Clash event. There will be 10 games with 20 teams involved from Mississippi and Louisiana. Admission is $7 for those wishing to see the Jackets in action before summer.

Jones isn’t going to have a full arsenal with 10 or so players out with injuries, but he’s not worried about the outcome of the game.

“We’re going to have a lot of kids out, but that will allow us to evaluate,” Jones said. “We’re not going in there with this big game plan how to take out Picayune, our focus is on giving ourselves an opportunity to play in December. Good quality depth is important. We’ll give a lot of kids the opportunity to play (today).”