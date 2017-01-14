Jackets close to decision on head football coach

Starkville High School is close to finding their replacement for former head coach Ricky Woods.

Sources indicated to the SDN on Friday that Starkville has narrowed in on three candidates to replace the legendary head coach, two of which have state championship rings and another with ties to the area.

Former South Panola coach Lance Pogue, who was replaced by Woods this year, is one of the finalists according to sources. Pogue is coming off his final season in Batesville where the Tigers fell short of a state title in his last two seasons.

While sources indicated that Pogue was in the running, two other coaches appear to be zeroed in on by the search committee.

One of those two is Warren Central offensive coordinator Rob Morgan who played quarterback for Mississippi State in the late 1990’s and is a former SHS offensive coordinator. Morgan has spent the last several years coaching under brother Josh in Vicksburg as the Vikings have seen a resurgence in Class 6A in Region 2 with the Jackets.

For more of the llatest on the SHS coach search, see Saturday's Starkville Daily News.