Jackets begin state tournament at home

The path to Jackson for the Starkville Yellowjackets has been made a little more difficult.

After losing to Callaway 64-55 in the Class 6A, Region 3 Tournament final last Friday night, the Jackets have to win twice this week instead of once if they are to take their show to the capital city.

"It's good that we're still playing, but we're in a position now where we have to win two games in the state tournament instead of one," SHS boys coach Greg Carter said.

The Jackets (26-3) will host Horn Lake to open the state tournament Tuesday night. The tip from the SHS gymnasium is set for 7 p.m.

Carter said Callaway was able to take the fight to his team in the loss and that it didn't react very well to the situation.

"It was more physical than we expected and we didn't respond well to it," Carter said. "Our biggest concern is us and our mindset coming off that loss. Getting back out there so quick, if we come out focused and ready to play, we'll be OK. If we don't, it's going to be tough."

Horn Lake will be a tough matchup for the Jackets and Carter said they have to get ready to face a talented point guard with the ability to score points.

"We're definitely going to have to control him," Carter said.

If Starkville is able to take care of business at home and advance, it plays at Tupelo on Saturday.