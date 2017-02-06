Injured senior Hughes steps onto court for SA to start game

It was a special moment at the beginning of Starkville Academy's girls game against Indianola Academy on Monday night.

Senior Bonner Hughes, who suffered a season-ending knee injury right before the holiday break, was given the opportunity to take the court for the opening tip with her Lady Volunteer teammates.

After the tip, Starkville Academy coach Bruce Allsup called a timeout and took Hughes immediately out of the game.

Allsup said it was a way to honor Hughes on senior night for what she meant to the Lady Vols.

"She was real special to us and we wanted to do something for her," Allsup said. "The other team agreed to do it, so we wanted to take that little time to honor her."

For more on Hughes and the Lady Vols, see Tuesday's Starkville Daily News.