Industrial park zoning process to start Dec. 13

Starkville aldermen will host a public hearing over the rezoning of land associated with the impending industrial park project on Dec. 13, after slight changes were announced earlier this month to the project.

The request was issued by the Golden Triangle Development LINK to rezone a 360-acre parcel to a manufacturing zoning, near the planned site at the interchange of Highway 25 and Highway 82.

Over the last year, city and county officials have worked to secure an industrial park in Oktibbeha County. Last summer, a $14 million plan was approved for the project, set to break ground next year.

The plans for the park are set to boost infrastructure in Starkville, after the Mississippi Public Service Commission and Atmos Energy agreed to a $13.3 million plan to bring natural gas piping to the park. 4-County Electric has also agreed to add a 54-megawatt substation at the part to satisfy electricity capacity needs.

Changes to the site will impact the specific layout of the project going forward, and the lots may not be divided at the start of construction, and instead be divided up by various tenant needs, officials said. Work to determine the total amount of Native American cultural artifacts at the site was completed last month, and officials will include updated information in a final report.

With the adjustments, the location of the substation could now move closer to Sudduth Road. The layout of the road plan for the project is also expected to change. Once rezoned, adjoining properties would need to be acquired before construction could begin. Officials hope to market the park ahead of a possible opening in 2018.

Officials have continually supported the park as being the county's first major push into building a strong job-creating base.

"This all boils down to job creation," District 2 Supervisor Orlando Trainer said earlier this month. "We want to increase and improve the quality of life in Oktibbeha County. There's been a wide push of concern for the lack of high-paying jobs in our county. We don't have a jobs shortage, but we do have a shortage of jobs that pay an adequate living wage."