Huddle House giving free meals to police Thursday

Huddle House will be offering up to $7 in free meals to police officers and law enforcement Thursday in honor of National Police Week.

The offer will last all day and is aimed to encourage people to have a meal with their local officers to show appreciation.

Full uniform is not required. In order to receive the offer, officers need to present a valid ID to their sever.

Huddle House offers 10 percent discounts to police officers, firefighters and EMTs on a regular basis.