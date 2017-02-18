Howland still optimistic about young Bulldogs

Mississippi State head coach Ben Howland isn’t hitting the panic button on his youthful Bulldogs even on the heels of a three-game losing streak.

As MSU (14-11, 5-8) prepares to host No. 13 Florida (21-5, 11-2) at 1 p.m. Saturday, the team does so struggling, but yet optimistic at the same time.

“We’re pointing out the obvious things (that need correcting), but you look at both of our last two games and we could have won those games,” Howland said. “It’s not like we were blown out in those games or never had a chance. Each game, in the last 6 minutes, was tied. We had the ball twice at 30-23 in the first half at Georgia and missed a 3-pointer when we probably should have just drove (to the basket). We had a turnover. We had opportunities to get that open to a nine or 10-point lead, but it ended up just being a four-point lead for us (at halftime).

“We’re not that far away, so it’s not like I’m killing these guys because they’re not competing. We’ve only had one game where I felt really bad that way and that was the Ole Miss loss on the road.”

No matter how close State is, the task today is a tough one. The Gators have won seven in a row, most recently lighting up the scoreboard for 114 points in a win at Auburn on Tuesday.

“They’re super athletic in terms of their guards,” Howland said of Florida. “There’s KeVaughn Allen and Kasey Hill, who is really having a great year. The point guard that comes off the bench is having a great year. Their threes and fours are good. (Justin) Leon is really a good shooter and stretches the floor for them. (Devin) Robinson is an incredible athlete. They’ve got a very talented team with a lot of depth.”

Florida’s depth is such that its leading scorer comes off the bench. Canyon Barry leads the Gators with 15 points per game, but hasn’t started a contest this season.

The biggest asset though for Florida is perhaps its defense. The Gators have held opponents to 66 points or fewer in five of the last six games.

“They switch one through four a lot,” Howland said. “Because they are athletic and really can cover ground, they switch ball screens one through four. They’ll get out and pressure you. They have great length. When you see their length, they are very good and can cause problems. They are very good in transition offense and they are a great offensive rebounding team.”

It all makes for another uphill climb for MSU’s youngsters. Yet Howland believes in his crew and their ability to perhaps figure some things out and end the regular season strong.

“These guys, they’re right there,” Howland said. “We just have to keep battling.”