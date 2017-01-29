Howland hopes tough stretch makes Bulldogs better

It has been a tough couple of weeks for Mississippi State.

After starting Southeastern Conference play by winning three of their first four games, suddenly the Bulldogs have dropped three of four after falling to Alabama 71-62 on Saturday.

Some might say such an up-and-down stretch should be expected out of an MSU team that has just one senior on the roster and is the second-youngest squad in the entire country. Bulldogs head coach Ben Howland isn’t blaming youth though for the sudden struggles.

