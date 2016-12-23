Howland believes Bulldogs need a break

Coach Ben Howland said his Mississippi State Bulldogs deserve a little break from the court and they look forward to taking it.

With one non-conference game left this month, the Bulldogs have an 8-3 record and Howland has been happy with their progress.

MSU has Friday, today and Sunday off for Christmas, then the squad gets back together Monday to start preparation for University of Missouri-Kansas City on Dec. 29 and the start of Southeastern Conference play against Alabama at home on Jan. 3.

"They are going to lose a little wind, but to me, this is a very important break for them to spend time with their family and friends and to have an opportunity to have a break in our season as we get ready for the most important part of our season, which is the SEC," Howland said. "Our conference is very, very tough and we are going to have a challenge night in and night out."

