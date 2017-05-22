Howard to call for OCH referendum

REBECCA HALL

Starkville Daily News

The Okitbbeha County Board of Supervisors could soon decide to favor a referendum vote following one supervisor's confirmation that he would support the measure.

District 3 Supervisor Marvell Howard confirmed to the SDN he intends to call for a referendum for OCH Regional Medical Center at the June 5 board meeting.

Howard said he understands what being an elected official means and wants to give the people what they want.

“I think we were elected to carry out the will of the people and that's what the people have asked for, a vote on the sale of the hospital and so my intention is to ask the Board to go ahead and set a date to have an election,” Howard said.

Former alderman and grassroots organizer Frank Davis helped gather the more than 1,500 petition signatures needed to bring the issue to countywide vote.

Davis told the SDN he supports Howard's intent to call for a referendum.

"(Marvell Howard) is seeing what we did was very correct and in fact he signed (the petition) himself,” Davis said.

Davis said supports the election because he believes in the people of Oktibbeha County and their vote on whether OCH is kept, leased out or sold.

However, Davis expressed his opinion in regards for the outcome of the proposed election.

“I am very much hoping that we keep OCH as it is,” Davis said. “The big problems are that if you do sell it or lease it and let's say 10 years later you find out that it's a bad deal and it is not very good, there's no way to go back and be OCH again.”

OCH Chief of Staff Dr. Harry Holiday told the SDN he is thankful for the call of a referendum.

“We appreciate Supervisor Howard helping to further the grassroots efforts of the citizens of Oktibbeha County,” Holiday said. “By calling for a referendum, Mr. Howard is upholding the state statute and allowing the will of the people to be heard.”

No timetable has been given as to when a possible referendum could take place.