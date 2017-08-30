How you can help victims of Hurricane Harvey

Mississippi State University is accepting donations for Hurricane Harvey victims at 313 Moseley Hall and will ship all donations to Tupelo on Thursday.

Assistant Dean of Students Cade Smith said the organization wanted to have an action plan before a disaster could occur, so they could properly respond.

“We are welcoming people in the local area who want to make a donation,” Smith said.

The donations will help aid the relief and recovery phase for those dealing with a disaster.

The office is asking for donations of box fans, extension cords, generators and other power sources. The donations will be shipped to the Eight Days of Hope organization in Tupelo, which is also set up at the BancorpSouth Arena.

With about 80 students from the southeast Texas area, Smith said it’s crucial for the university to show its support to those within its own community.

“They are a part of the Bulldog family, this is a community,” Smith said. “We care about all aspects of their life.”

Smith said the university can offer aid in more ways for affected students rather than just receiving donations. The university offers counseling services and serves as a liaison for students with faculty and staff for arranging for any student having difficulty leaving the Texas area due to the weather.

“The emotional toll is very real,” Smith said. “Many times the Dean of Students office and Mississippi State can play an active role in identifying options that students aren’t aware of.”

Smith emphasized for students not to be afraid to reach out to their office during this time of disaster. He said it is important to utilize the resources it has because there are people qualified to help.

“You’re not going through this alone,” Smith said.

Students and residents in the Starkville community are encouraged to donate goods for the victims as the threat of flooding persists and cleanup efforts begin across wide swath of area affected by Hurricane Harvey.

“It’s a tight knit community and people genuinely care,” Smith said. “When you want to make a difference you can stand side-by-side and work together to make that difference.”