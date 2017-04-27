How MSU students prepare for finals

With final exams starting Friday at Mississippi State University, the SDN caught up with some MSU students to see how they were preparing for their exams.

Question: How are you going about preparing for your finals, and are there any study tips or tricks that you swear by?

NAME: Miranda Humes

CLASS: Freshman

MAJOR: Accounting

HOMETOWN: Strayhorn, Mississippi

“I haven’t really started preparing yet, because my finals don’t start until Monday. I don’t study all at once. I try to study, take a break, study, take a break.”

NAME: Justin Stovall

CLASS: Sophomore

MAJOR: Secondary education

HOMETOWN: Senatobia, Mississippi

“I’m going to take the next few days to sit back and relax, but with two or three days to finals, I’m going to start doing some heavy studying, just in classes I need lots of preparation in, like physics. I’ll go back and look at old tests, (and) try not to stress too much. If you treat it like any other test, you should be fine.”

NAME: Spencer Jones

CLASS: Junior

MAJOR: Business Information Systems

HOMETOWN: Memphis

“Most of my finals are not cumulative, so it’s just like any other test I’d have.”

NAME: Kelsey Baker

CLASS: Freshman

MAJOR: Finance and Spanish (International business concentration) double major

HOMETOWN: Batesville, Mississippi

“It’s kind of laid-back this semester. I only have three finals. This week, I’ve been to the library twice, and I studied for about three to four hours. I like to write everything down first, then go back and type it.”

NAME: Aly McLain

CLASS: Freshman

MAJOR: Undeclared

HOMETOWN: Philadelphia, Mississippi

“It’s kind of having a plan and knowing what I have to do each day, and sitting down and getting it done. I just kind of use flash cards or read over notes, nothing special.”