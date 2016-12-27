Houston picks MSU's Johnson as offensive coordinator

The man who helped develop two of the most successful quarterbacks in Mississippi State history is leaving the program.

MSU quarterbacks coach Brian Johnson was chosen the new offensive coordinator at the University of Houston on Tuesday. Johnson leaves after three years at Mississippi State in which he polished the abilities of former Bulldogs quarterback Dak Prescott and helped usher in a new MSU signal caller in Nick Fitzgerald.

Under Johnson’s guidance, Prescott led the Southeastern Conference in total offense in 2014. Fitzgerald accomplished the feat this season.

