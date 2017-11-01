House District 38 candidates file first campaign finance reports

Candidates for Mississippi House of Representatives District 38 filed pre-election campaign finance reports on Tuesday to highlight spending and contributions leading up to election day on Nov. 7.

Tuesday marked the deadline to file the pre-election report, as mandated by the Mississippi Secretary of State’s office. The next deadline for pre-runoff reports is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 21.

The final filing deadline for annual reports will be Jan. 31, 2018.

The winner of the race will replace longtime State Rep. Tyrone Ellis, D-Starkville, who announced his retirement in June after nearly four decades in the state legislature. The district covers parts of Clay, Lowndes and Oktibbeha counties.

The Mississippi Secretary of State’s office says a candidate or political committee which fails to timely file a campaign finance disclosure report will be assessed a civil penalty beginning with the 10th calendar day after the report is due.

Beginning with the tenth calendar day, the Secretary of State’s office will assess the delinquent candidate or political committee a civil penalty of $50.00 for each day or part of any day until a complete and substantially compliant report is filed with the Secretary of State, up to a maximum of 10 days.

An intentional violation of the campaign finance disclosure law is a misdemeanor with a maximum penalty of $3,000, six months imprisonment, or both, according to the Mississippi Secretary of State’s office.

The reporting period covers the time from Jan. 1 to Oct. 28, 2017.

The three candidates vying for the House District 38 race are humanitarian and community activist Narissa Bradford, Brickfire Project Executive Director Cheikh Taylor and Moore & Moore Construction Chief Administrative Officer Lisa Wynn.

NARISSA BRADFORD

Bradford reported $920 in total contributions for the calendar year-to-date, with all contributions listed as non-itemized. The largest individual contribution to Bradford's campaign came from her own pocket in the amount of $548.38.

In terms of spending, Bradford paid out $1,294.38 in itemized disbursements, while shelling out $200 in non-itemized disbursements for a total of $1,494.38 spent leading up to the filing deadline on Tuesday.

Bradford’s largest payout came in the amount of $642 for campaign yard signs from Almond Printing Company in Aberdeen.

CHEIKH TAYLOR

Taylor did not file by the end of the business day on Tuesday, but told the Starkville Daily News on Wednesday morning he would have his paperwork in by the end of the day on Wednesday.

LISA WYNN

Wynn currently leads for total contributions and disbursements for the candidates in the race who filed as of Tuesday, reporting $5,210 in total contributions for the year-to-date with the entirety reported as non-itemized.

Wynn paid out a total of $3,687 for the calendar year-to-date, with $3,497 reported as itemized.

Cash on hand for Wynn’s campaign totaled $1,523, according to the filing.

The largest payout for Wynn came in the amount of $1,184.37 for signs from Pollan Signs of Starkville.